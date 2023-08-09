NEWS

North-West And South-West Have Extra 3 Ministers Each But South-East Has Extra Zero- Tony Nwoye

Following the nomination of candidates from the different states of the federation to be confirmed as ministers of the federal republic of Nigeria by the Nigerian senate, a Nigerian federal lawmaker from Anambra state, Tony Nwoye who was elected on the platform of the labour party has expressed his concern over the pattern of the nomination by the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tony Nwoye who appreciated the president for nominating some persons from the Southeast, however observed and noted that some regions got extra 3 ministers but the Southeast has no extra ministerial nominations. Tony Nwoye observed that the North-West and the southwest have extra 3 ministerial nominations each while the Southeast has no extra nominations.

Tony Nwoye also stressed that the north central, the South South and the northeast also have extra nominations but the Southeast was left out in the extra nominations from the various states.

While reacting to the ministerial list and the pattern of nominations, Tony Nwoye stated “northwest has 3 extra ministers, northeast has extra 2 ministers north central has extra 2 ministers, southwest has extra 3 ministers, South South had extra 2 ministers but the Southeast has extra 0”

