North untapped jewel, says Obi in Gombe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee for president, arrived with his campaign team on Wednesday in the state of Gombe in the North East, also known as the Jewel of the Savannah, where he made a commitment to protect and transform the region into the nation’s jewel.

“The vast arable land in the north has been identified by Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, as an untapped jewel that will turn Nigeria into a production country and end the current status of consumption, he said at a rally attended by a sizable crowd as well as town hall meetings of women and youths in the state.”

Without transforming the huge area, “the LP Presidential flag bearer warned the populace, a nation’s rebirth would be impossible.”

In order to assist Nigeria and Africa, he declared, “The enormous arable land of the North is a new horizon that must be opened up.”

He claimed that, “the North’s agricultural potential is limitless and that doing so will enable us to lift people out of poverty, sell commodities, generate income, and boost our foreign exchange profits.”

According to Obi, “he and his vice, Datti, are able to carry out their promises with enthusiasm and vibrancy because of their shown success in both public and private settings.”

“In order to develop and fully utilize the potential of human capital for growth and development, he assured the populace that they would make significant investments in healthcare and education.”

Bestnewswriter2022 (

)