North should succeed Buhari, complete 14 years – Dogara.

Erstwhile Speaker of the House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said the North should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and rule Nigeria for another four years.

Dogara asserted that if Buhari were to step down from office after four more years, the North would be treated fairly.

By controlling Nigeria for a further four years, the North, according to him, would have evened up the South.

Speaking in Zonkwa, Kaduna State, Dogara claimed that the South had been in control of Nigeria for 14 years, compared to the North’s 10 years of authority.

Dogara made the observation that the North had President Yar’Adua, who served for only two years, and President Muhammadu Buhari, who finished his term, while the South had produced former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

Dogara asserts that Jonathan and Obasanjo were both Christians and that Jonathan had ruled for six years compared to Obasanjo’s eight years in office.

So, if we add the two up, we—I said we because I am a Christian—have dominated this nation for 14 years. Ten years total, eight years under Buhari, two under Yar’Adua.

So, the only way we can be fair is to give the Muslims a four-year grace period. The two Christian Presidents hail from the South, so the North has a four-year gap.

