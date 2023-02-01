This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

North East Labour Party Executives Dump The Party for PDP.

Alhassan Bawu, the Bauchi State campaign director of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and some other members of the party have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Alhassan Bawu revealed this, claiming he left the Labour Party along with some other well-known party figures.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Mr. Bawu claimed during a news conference on Tuesday in Bauchi that all of the party’s chairman, state and zonal officers, and national officers from the zone had also defected to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said that “the LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region,” claiming that the defection was motivated by the LP’s lack of structure at the state, local, and ward levels.

We are formally announcing that all of the Labour Party’s North-East executives have joined the PDP in support of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

We don’t want to waste our votes, he continued, and we want to use this opportunity to mobilize support for candidates who have a chance of winning.

He asserted that the PDP was selected by defectors over other political parties because they trusted the party and its presidential candidate to steer the nation in the correct direction.

He declared, “If we back Atiku, we know that our votes would assist him in becoming the president of our country.”

