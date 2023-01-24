NEWS

North Doesn’t Vote Based On Religion, The Region Voted Massively For GEJ In 2011 – Bala Ibrahim

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, has argued that the North does not vote based on religion or ethnicity, while pointing at the fact that the region voted massively for former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who is a Christian, when he won in the 2011 presidential election (Punch).

Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The APC chieftain who made this argument recently, while reacting to the statement made by the PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, that the North would not vote for a ‘fake Muslim’, argued that the region traditionally vote based on merit as showcased by the victories of MKO Abiola and Goodluck Jonathan in 1993 and 2011 respectively.

Cited report.

In his words: “people are playing politics with reality. Traditionally, the north does not vote based on religion or ethnicity… The same north voted massively for Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and they didn’t vote on the basis of religion. Jonathan contested against Atiku who is a Muslim from the north and won.”

What are your thoughts on this? Do you agree with Bala Ibrahim? Comment below.

Image credit: Punch 

INNOCESSON (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Peter Obi Could Not Empower His Son To Buy A Car, Will He Be Able To Empower You – Adam Oshiomole

2 mins ago

Katsina: Reactions Trail Photos From Peter Obi Campaign In Katsina State

7 mins ago

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

11 mins ago

Ebonyi APC chairman, ex-council boss arrested over killings

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button