Noni Madueke gives update on Levi Colwill’s future as both Chelsea stars pose for picture

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
Noni Madueke has assured Chelsea fans that Levi Colwill will be returning to the club this summer.

The Chelsea duo played a crucial role in England’s victory at the Under-21 European Championship, defeating Spain in the final.

Despite interest from other clubs, including Brighton, Liverpool, and Manchester City, Colwill’s future has been secured at Chelsea. The young center-back showed his talent during his loan spell at Brighton last season, prompting the club to make a £30 million bid that was rejected.

Colwill is currently considering a new contract offer from Chelsea as he awaits Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the upcoming season. However, Madueke confidently affirmed that both he and Colwill will be back at Chelsea, sharing the news during the celebrations after England’s victory.

Their conversation on the pitch confirmed their intention to continue their journey together at the club, and Madueke’s assurance was met with a smile from Colwill.

Chelsea fans can look forward to seeing the talented center-back remain at the club for the upcoming season, as confirmed by his teammate Noni Madueke.

