None Of You Would Lose The Money You Have In Old Notes – Gov El-Rufai Says

The executive governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has given assurance to the people of Kaduna state that they will not lose their old naira notes despite the expiration of it validity.

It would be recalled Governor Nasir El-Rufai along with some state governor dragged the central Bank of and the federal government over the scarcity of New naira notes.

Addressing the people of Kaduna during a state broadcast today, El-Rufai urged people to remain calm.

According to home he is already in the court of law to seek redress regarding the development.

He therefore said nobody will lose his or her money.

Hear him “Let us stay calm and peaceful, and support the lawful means being utilised to solve our problems. On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, I wish to assure you that none of you would lose the money you have in old notes.” governor Nasir El-Rufai stated in a post he made on Facebook.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

#Lose #Money #Notes #Gov #ElRufaiNone Of You Would Lose The Money You Have In Old Notes – Gov El-Rufai Says Publish on 2023-02-17 00:30:20