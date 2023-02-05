None of The Presidential Aspirants is The Messiah, But Let’s Vote a Fit One, Reveals Mr Macaroni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular skit maker Mr Macaroni shared a post that reads ” On that fateful day, when you are in the voting booth with no one but your conscience; I hope we all genuinely vote for the candidate we all can be proud to call president. None of them is the Messiah! But let us at least vote in one who is fit to rule. ” Which is a harsh reality people should have to deal with.

The popular skit maker who has been voicing his opinion on whom the right candidate that deserves to become Nigeria’s next president is, made a statement that is the harsh reality, as he puts it that none of the aspirants is the Messiah, but there is that need to vote for the one who is most fit to rule the country, which definitely is a valid point.

The comic actor that has used every avenue he gets to sensitize voters is not going to allow himself to be carried off by the word of a politician, as they can be quite deceptive, but he is trying to tell people to make use of the most capable amongst the aspirants.

Images credit: Mr Macaroni Instagram page.

