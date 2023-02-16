‘None Of Atiku’s Spokesperson Can Be Relevant In The PDP Without Insulting Or Abusing Me’ – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the claims by the Spokespersons of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that he’s a bloodthirsty politician who should be arrested by the Federal Government. Wike alleged that it has become a tradition for Atiku’s spokespersons to insult him on National television for no significant reason. He stated that many of them believe that the only way to remain relevant in the party is by insulting his personality to make their boss happy.

Wike pointed out that these persons are not looking at the bigger picture which is about the identity of the man who has the people on his side. He alleged that the Atiku’s spokesperson are mainly in Abuja while they are back at home in their party campaigning for their candidate. He expresses his feelings that he’s worried because the Atiku’s spokespersons spend more time insulting him rather than selling their principal.

He said, ”These are hungry looking men who think the only way they can be relevant to their candidate is to talk down on me. None of Atiku’s spokesperson can be relevant without insulting or abusing me. The only way thy can be relevant is saying something against me.

We are in Rivers state, if you are supporting a candidate, don’t support him in Abuja. Don’t support the candidate by insulting me or addressing a press conference, go back home and talk to your people by campaigning. I’m campaigning but they are busy insulting me, these are hungry men with no purpose.”

