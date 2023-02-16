‘None Of Atiku Spokesperson Can Be Relevant In The PDP Without Insulting Or Abusing Me’ – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has responded to comments made by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s spokespeople that the Federal Government should arrest him because he is a “bloodthirsty politician.” Wike claimed that it was common practice for Atiku’s spokespeople to trash him on national television without good reason. He claimed that many of them think that criticizing his person is the only way to keep their jobs and keep their employer happy within the party.

Wike argued that they are missing the forest for the trees because they are ignoring the question of who the man is who has the support of the people. He claimed that the Atiku campaign’s spokespeople were busy in Abuja, while the real supporters of the candidate were back at the party’s base in the states. Concerned that Atiku’s spokespeople spend more time criticizing him than selling their principal, he conveys his thoughts in this video.

He described them as “hungry looking men” who believed that attacking him was the best way to draw attention to their candidate. Atiku’s spokespeople have to criticize or abuse me in order to be taken seriously. If they don’t have something negative to say about me, they have no reason to exist.

Don’t back a candidate here in Abuja if you didn’t back him in his home state of Rivers. Rather of showing your support for the candidate by attacking me or holding a press conference, you should return home and canvass among your fellow voters. I’m trying to run for office and they’re busy insulting me; they’re just hungry, aimless males.

writer11 (

)