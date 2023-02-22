None Of APC And PDP Can Win The Election – Obi’s Running Mate, Datti Ahmed Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice presidential candidate of the labour party has expressed confidence and optimism that the labour party will win the presidential election on Saturday, 25th of February 2023.

During an interview, he spoke confidently that himself and Peter Obi will emerge victorious in the election and he dismissed the chances of the APC and PDP candidates emerging as the winner.

According to him – “… Victory is coming to the Nigerian people through us next Saturday Inshallah, its coming. In addition to that, I can just tell you that out of 18 political parties that have filed presidential candidates, it may be in order to say that 15 of them are nearly nowhere to be found. Out of the remaining three, two of them have misconfigured themselves to win the election in 2023, they have misaligned with Nigeria’s political history and that is what leaves labour party the only party waiting to be declared winner.”

“Our Trump card is that we’re the best Candidates and I’m telling you based on the reality on ground, these two other political parties, yes are on the ballot paper to waste Nigerian’s time, they are wasting our time, they are overheating the polity”.

“None of them can be declared, none of them can win the elections and I have my logical reasons…”

