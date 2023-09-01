‘None Of Anyanwu’s Colleagues Has Been Attacked Or Killed Since Insecurity Started In Imo’ -Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has claimed that despite the insecurity issues in the state, Samuel Anyanyu, the PDP governorship candidate, has not faced any attacks during his campaign. In an interview with Channels TV news, Governor Uzodinma stated that Anyanyu has been able to campaign safely throughout Imo State, despite his claims of insecurity in the region. Governor Hope emphasized that it’s the APC members in the state who have suffered the most from the insecurity situation.

He mentioned that Anyanyu has been campaigning extensively in various local government areas of Imo State without facing any harm. He also highlighted that since 2021 when insecurity became a problem in Imo State, none of Anyanwu’s colleagues, party members, or campaign team members have been subjected to attacks or casualties. Instead, the governor noted that the majority of those affected by the insecurity have been APC members.

