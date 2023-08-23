Nollywood stars join Funke Akindele to celebrate 46 years of God’s goodness

Nollywood celebrities have inundated the Instagram page of Funke Akindele, a prominent Nollywood actress and filmmaker, with heartfelt messages as she prepares to commemorate her 46th birthday tomorrow.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Funke Akindele shared a series of captivating photographs, signaling the onset of her celebration of 46 years of life and the manifold blessings bestowed upon her by the divine.

Amid the dazzling snapshots, Funke took the opportunity to convey her profound gratitude to her Maker, the source of all her accomplishments and life’s journey. With a sentiment brimming with thankfulness, she inscribed her feelings onto her post, underscoring the significance of this milestone as a testament to the benevolence and grace that have shaped her existence.

“You can swipe Sha. 46 years of God’s goodness. Oluwaseun”.In another post, Funke Akindele told her fans and lovers to keep her birthday gifts as she prayed for more reasons to celebrate.

“24th of August Babe!!

Guys, keep my birthday gift o!!!

May we always have reasons to celebrate!!!”.

