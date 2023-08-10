Nollywood actors are underpaid – Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon, a well-known actor from Nollywood, has talked openly about the big problems that actors like him face there. He pointed out that these talented performers don’t get paid enough for the hard work they do

Deyemi Okanlawon shared his thoughts on this issue when he appeared on a popular TV show called “Lights, Camera Stardom” on MTV Base Africa. He was joined by another actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong. During their conversation, Deyemi Okanlawon openly talked about how actors in Nigeria don’t get paid as much as they deserve. He used the word “criminally” to highlight just how unfair it is.

He said, “I think [Nollywood] actors are not being paid enough. And the other hand, we are not financially literal enough to use what we do have and maximise it to protect ourselves in the future.”

Etim-Effiong added: “I also think that the way the [Nigerian movie] industry works, it doesn’t provide enough for the actors to work with both financially and otherwise.

“For example, I don’t think actors are given enough time to prepare [for their roles]. I don’t think actors are given enough time even to work on themselves.”

Eminent4k (

)