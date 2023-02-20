This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Nobody Should Deny Peter Obi Presidency if He wins, there May be Consequences” –Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ahead of the February 25 presidential polls, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation worldwide, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the electoral process is credible so that it reflects the decision of the citizens.

The secretary general of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, made this disclosure on Monday, as he declared that they were supporting the candidature of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party and that no one should manipulate the elections if he emerges victorious.

In his exact words, “Nigerians should vote and protect their votes across the country; we must end the era of corruption, executive stealing, and insecurity.” “This is the battle for the survival of the soul of Nigeria, and Nigerians must ensure that they hold President Buhari and INEC accountable and do not succumb to the pressures of the corrupt political elites uniting across party lines to fight for their political survival.”

Furthermore, he said, “And nobody should deny Mr. Peter Obi the presidency if he wins, because attempts to subvert the will of Nigerians will spell doom for the country.” “We, therefore, appeal to Nigerians to unite together for the greater future of the country.”

Source: Daily Trust

