“Nobody should be afraid of whatever is going on in the country; We cannot be intimidated” – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that nobody should be afraid of whatever is going on in the country, as the citizens cannot be intimidated. Wike made this statement during the Rivers State PDP campaign flag-off rally for Omuma Local Government Area at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium on Monday.

According to him, nobody can take away the flag from the PDP, as they are not second-class citizens to anybody, and they must make sure their State is protected. Wike urged the people of Rivers State to go and collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) so that they will have the power to resist the people who tried to use the security forces to rig the 2019 general elections.

An excerpt from his speech is, “Nobody should be afraid of whatever is going on in the country. We cannot be intimidated. Nobody can take this flag away from us. We are not second-class citizens to anybody and we must continue to stand firm and make sure our state is protected.”

Governor Wike urged the people of Rivers to vote for the PDP to retain power again because the governorship candidate and his vice are technocrats.

