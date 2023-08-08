‘Nobody Is Saying Philip Shaibu Cannot Aspire But He Cannot Force Us To Crown Him King’ – Timothy Osadolor

The PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor has alleged that the Edo State Deputy governor, Philip Shaibu cannot force the PDP to crown him King. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the deputy governor is allowed to contest for the Edo State PDP primaries. He however noted that Shaibu should understand the political trajectory of the state in the last couple of years.

He said, ”In Edo, the deputy governor comes from a zone where the first deputy governor of the state had come from. Comrade Adams Oshomhole and Shaibu are from the same local government. And now, Philip Shaibu is deputy governor going to 8 years. It’s only expected that for equity’s sake, room and space are given to all other persons to aspire.

Nobody is saying he cannot aspire but he cannot force us to crown him King. For me, I think it’s unfortunate what has happened but it’s not too late to walk his steps back and make amends with those he has offended.”

[Start From 10:42]



