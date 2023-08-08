‘Nobody Is Saying Philip Shaibu Cannot Aspire But He Cannot Force Us To Crown Him King’ – Timothy Osadolor

Timothy Osadolor, who is the Deputy National Youth Leader for the PDP, has leveled accusations against Philip Shaibu, who is the Deputy Governor of Edo State. Osadolor claimed in an interview with Arise TV that Shaibu is unable to force the PDP to appoint him as their leader, despite his assertions to the contrary. Osadolor highlighted that Shaibu should take into consideration the political history of the state during the previous few years before participating in the Edo State PDP primaries, despite the fact that Osadolor acknowledged that Shaibu had the right to participate in the primaries.

Osadolor pointed out that in Edo, the office of deputy governor originates from the same zone that produced Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the state’s first deputy governor. Oshiomhole was the subject of Osadolor’s observation. Oshiomhole and Shaibu are two politicians who have ties to the same local government area. Osadolor said that it is only fair to give other people a chance to aspire to the role of deputy governor given that Shaibu has held the position for close to eight years.

Osadolor made it clear, however, that no one is denying Shaibu the right to compete for the post, but he cannot impose himself as the automatic option. No one is denying Shaibu the right to compete for the position. Osadolor has voiced his opinion that the current circumstances are unfortunate, but there is still time for Shaibu to rethink his strategy and make amends with whomever he may have offended.

Article source: https://youtu.be/upGCJuMV2KU

