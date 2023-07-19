Nobody is nosy about N8000 now, it’s a cosmetic plan to deal with unfit Tinubu’s Govt in 2 months – Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, member, Nigerian Guild of Editors, said that nobody is interested in 8000 naira in Nigeria now, and that it is just a cosmetic approach to dealing with incompetent Tinubu’s government in 2month.

Igho Akeregha made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was asked to react to the decision of federal government to review the 8000 naira palliative cash transfer.

Igho Akeregha reacted that,

“Nobody is interested in any review of 8000 naira in Nigeria now, this is just cosmetic approach to dealing with gross incompetent of Tinubu’s administration within 2 months. From what we have seen, we have seen a very incompetent, inept, inefficient policy direction by this government “

He said he read Dele Alake’s statement yesterday, but was so empty, so ridiculous and a mockery of the sensibility of Nigerians.

He said Dele Alake just made mention of the review of 8000 naira cash transfer, which is not what is pivotal now, but we, having a government who is strangulating Nigerians with incrementally anti-people policies, such that, it is now increasingly difficult in this country to survive.

“This is not the time to review anything…I just hope that at the end of the day, Nigerians would not turn around to Eulogise Buhari’s government.

Watch video (check 1hr:46mins)

