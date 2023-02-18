‘Nobody Is Interested In Vote Buying, We’ve Done A Campaign That Was Successful’ – Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent interview, The Deputy Director of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Hannatu Musawa disclosed the reason why most APC members were not happy with the new Naira policy carried out by the CBN. She described the policy as being ill-executed and that it wasn’t the plan of the APC to carry out such policy at a time like this.

Speaking on, Hannatu disclosed that contrary to what is reported in the media, the APC was not against the policy because they want to buy votes but rather they’re concerned because of Nigerians. She also stressed that the APC was not interested in vote buying because they’ve campaigned enough and believe they’ll be successful. She further said another reason they can’t involve in vote buying is because they don’t want to do anything that will undermine the credibility of the election.

She said “You find out that the media and the opposition pushing this narrative that the reason why the ruling party are having a problem with this policy is because it stops vote-buying but nobody is actually interested in vote buying. We have done a campaign that we believe was successful and would be successful devoid of vote buying and we’re happy about any instrument that would stop vote buying”.

