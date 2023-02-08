Nobody is asking for money, all they are saying is that we should remember them when we win–Datti

Last night, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was interviewed live on Channels Television. During the interview, he revealed what some of the Labour Party’s supporters told them during their campaign rallies across the country.

According to Datti, the people they met during their campaign rallies did not ask for money or any material thing. Instead, they only asked for a system that works effectively. He said that the people were more concerned about having a government that could provide them with the basic necessities of life, such as good roads, healthcare, and education.

Datti said that the people were also concerned about having a government that could create jobs and reduce poverty. He said that the people wanted a government that could provide them with the opportunity to be able to take care of their families and live a better life.

In his words, “Nobody is asking us for money all what they are saying is that, please remember us. Just remember your promises to us. They just wanted to feel you to know that you are real people. That is what they wanted”.

Source: Channels TV

