Nobody Is Allowed To Protest Inability To Collect PVC At Polling Units On Election Day – Idowu

An election security expert, Bukola Idowu, has disclosed that the Nigerian police has been prepared and trained on the right way to conduct themselves during the period of the 2023 general elections.

Bukola Idowu went on to say that the Nigerian police will not allow any form of protest on election day, especially any form of protest that is planned to take place at the polling units on Saturday.

Bukola Idowu stated that there is a possibility that some people sons could want to protest their inability to collect their Permanent Voters Card by stagging a protest at their various polling units.

Bukola Idowu noted that an election day is not the best time to stage such a protest and the polling units are not the best places to stage a protest. Bukola Idowu also stated that the Nigerian police will not allow such behavior on election day because the avenue for protesting inability to collect the PVC has passed for now.

