“Nobody In This Country Can Force Himself In Power Through Threats — Kashim Shettima

Sen. Kashim Shettima, vice presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), called the attacks and arson of the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters an act of terrorism on Wednesday.

After paying a visit to Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, the Emir of Gwandu, in his palace, Shettima made the following statement in Birnin Kebbi: “The incessant attacks on INEC offices and infrastructure are an act of terrorism, and every meaningful Nigerian must condemn it.”

Additionally, locking down Southeaster cities’ downtowns is a surefire method to create disorder and craziness. Similar to how the prohibited Indigenous People of Biafra’s activities do not align with contemporary democratic practice, they should be denounced in their entirety.

No one in this nation has the right to impose their will on others through coercion, threats, or blackmail. Your capacity to reach out, forge connections with others, and win over people’s hearts and minds is significantly more essential than using threats and intimidation when it comes to politics and democracy, he said.

The vice presidential candidate pleaded with Nigerians to follow the path of peace in order to advance socioeconomic progress and political stability.

“Peace is a necessary condition for the socioeconomic growth of any country, hence we are urging all Nigerians to embrace the road of peace.

“There can never be development without peace and there can never be peace without development. Therefore, we have to implore all Nigerians to sheath their award so that we can have a free and fair contest.

This article is according to Vanguard Newspaper. Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

Content created and supplied by: Ihuoma244

News )

