Nobody In The North Has Told Me Asiwaju Tinubu Is Capable – Naja’atu Muhammad

With about one month before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will oversee the affairs of the country after Muhammadu buhari, national commissioner at the Police Service, Naja’atu Muhammad has disclosed that the north does not believe in the capabilities of Asiwaju to solve the country’s problem.

It would be recalled that Naja’atu recently resigned her appointment as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

Speaking to ThisDay Newspaper in an exclusive interview, Naja’atu said she has done a personal assessment of Asiwaju candidature in the north and she couldn’t find anybody that believes in Asiwaju. According to her both in APC and outside the APC, nobody has come out to say Asiwaju is capable.

Hear her “I want to tell you that I have not spoken to anyone, both in or outside All Progressive Congress from up north that I know that has told me or that believes Asiwaju is capable.”

