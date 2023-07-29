Nobody In LP Did What I Did For Obi But None Of Them Visited Me When My Leg Was Removed—Chinyere Obi

A former colonel and member of the Labour Party, Chinyere Obi, has revealed that she regretted joining the party and supporting its candidate, Mr Peter Obi, during the recently concluded general election. In an exclusive interview with Punch paper, Chinyere narrated that she was shot by some political thugs while serving as an agent of the Labour Party in her village during the House of Assembly election.

Despite the sacrifices she made, Chinyere stated that the Labour Party leaders abandoned her and none of them visited her when her leg was amputated. According to her, she sent messages to all the Labour Party leaders when the incident happened but none of them responded. She added that she sold her car and other things to finance Peter Obi’s campaign but she was abandoned by the party. Chinyere claimed that nobody supported Obi the way she supported him but her efforts ended up in vain.

“That’s what it is. I regret joining the Labour Party. I suffered; I drank garri without groundnut despite being a diabetic patient. I challenge them; nobody in the LP did up to what I did for Obi. Not even the National Chairman, Julius Abure. Yes, I sent messages to all the Labour Party leaders that I was dying in the hospital. I sent a picture of my injured leg to Abure. If I had not looked for alternatives, that leg would have been amputated. None of them visited me even though we have LP representatives in the South-East.”

Source: Punch paper

