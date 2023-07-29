Nobody From Government Side Attended To Us, We Waited At The Aso Rock Villa From 3pm To 6pm – Joe Ajaero

The report that the Nigeria Labour Congress walked out of a meeting with the Federal Government prompted a response from The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, According to him, the NLC and the TUC waited at the Aso Rock villa from 3 pm to 6 pm before leaving the meeting, according to an interview with Arise Tv news. He claimed that no government representatives showed up to the meeting that was scheduled for yesterday.

He said, ”The NLC came with the TUC fully seated and the Chairman of the committee which is the Chief of Staff to the President, he was absent. We managed to listen to the secretary of the committee while being highly frustrated. Because the meeting ordinarily should not have started”.

According to Ajaero word: “We were at the Aso Rock Villa from 3 pm to 6 pm, Apart from the secretary and her office staff, Nobody from the government side was around, nobody attended to us and we had to go. I don’t know who is saying we walked out, We have been so gentle trying to fix this.”

