Nobody Dares Threaten The North, It’s Nobody’s Turn – Pro Ango Abdullahi Declares

Elder statesman, Professor Ango Abdullahi has said that the north has contributed more to the country than any other region, and regarding the region that is meant to rule the country, he said the north shouldn’t be threatened as its nobody’s turn, but the turn of anybody who wins the election.

Speaking at the conference recently held by North Assembly ahead of the February 25th election, he said. If you look at the politics of the country, the north has paid its dues, as there is no other section of the country that has contributed more than the northern Nigeria.

Going further, he noted that parties were warned not to pick a northern candidate as its presidential hopeful in the coming election, as the north are not to rule after President Buhari. Reacting to this, he said legally it not true, as the constitution states that any individual can stand for an election 20 times and lose 20 times but nothing should stop one from contesting elections.

He said the north as robbed more backs than its back been robbed, as former president, Obasanjo who couldn’t get 10,000 votes in front of his house won the election with the votes he got from the north but he didn’t appreciate the north well enough. He also claimed that the north brought and voted Abiola, Goodluck Jonathan, as these are sacrifice from the north.

Talking about years in power, the noted that the southerners has more years in power than the northerners since 1999 till date, he said Obasanjo and Jonathan ruled for a total of 14 years while combination of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Buhari brought 10 years of north in power.

“The issue shouldn’t have been the north is not qualified or have no right to contest, the issue in the Nigerian political environment must be base on democracy only, there is no issue of reserving anything for anybody, if you win an election, you win on the bases of this thumbprint. If you win, we accept and if we win, you can’t deny us our victory. We will not accept that all,” he said.

