Nobody Can Tell Me The Bandits Do Not Want To Sit On The Table, I Have Sat With Them – Sheikh Gumi

Popular Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has stated that the bandits in the northern region of Nigeria are ready to negotiate with the federal government.

Recall that some northern leaders including Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Yerima have called on the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dialogue with bandits to put an end to banditry in the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Vanguard paper, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said; “You cannot rule out the role of the military. In fact even if you are negotiating, you will not be doing that from the standpoint of weakness. So, the military has a great role to play, but the military alone cannot do it because this is a socio-political issue, and the Military does not solve political problem. We have to go to the round table.”

He added; “Also, nobody can tell me the bandits do not want to sit on the table. I have sat with them, I called them, they also came to me, they told me their grievances. The moment fire is exchanged, while the other side is ready to sit down for talks, it will complicate the whole issue.”

He stated further; ” I don’t think that is logical, they will continue to blame each other. You can sit and discuss the way out and broker peace which is very possible. That is the way to go.”

