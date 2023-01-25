Nobody Can Intimidate Us, Anybody Who Says Rivers State Is Not Important, We Will Pepper Him- Wike

. Gov Wike has made it known to the public that Rivers state will not regard any politicians that says Rivers state is not important in the 2023 general election.

He said

Any person who says Rivers State is not important, we will pepper him. Anybody who says he doesn’t regard Rivers State, we would not regard such person.

“There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us. We are very, very solid. We are very strong.

It is no more news that Gov Wike has noted he will be supporting PDP for governorship and other political position in the state but he is yet to reveal his stand concerning who he will be supporting for president in the 2023 election.

Due to the internal in PDP between Gov Wike and Atiku, some Nigerians are still looking forward to see if it will be resolve before the election or if Wike will be supporting opposition presidential aspirant.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

