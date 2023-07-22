Nobody can get anything done in Aso Rock without approval from Lagos state–APC Support Group Laments

Dele Fulani, the National Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Support Group, has raised concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s appointment choices, accusing him of disproportionately favouring individuals with ties to Lagos State.

He said that the president heavily relies on individuals from Lagos State for approval, making it challenging for anyone, including those from the South-West, like himself, to get things done in the Aso Rock Villa without seeking their support.

Despite his significant role within the APC, Dele Fulani pointed out that even he must reach out to someone from Lagos State whenever he wants to accomplish something. He reminded Bola Tinubu that as the president of the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is crucial to broaden his scope and representation across all regions, as opposed to focusing mainly on Lagos State, where he previously served as governor.

Dele Fulani emphasized the need for Bola Tinubu to be more inclusive in his appointments, considering that he now holds the highest office in the country. According to Fulani, a close observation of Tinubu’s appointments reveals that a substantial number of the appointees have held positions in Lagos State, which further fuels the perception of regional bias in the president’s decision-making.

It is vital for the president to recognize that his leadership extends beyond Lagos State and encompasses the entire nation. Dele Fulani urged Tinubu to prioritize merit, competence, and diversity in his appointments to ensure fair representation of all regions and foster a sense of national unity.

In light of his current position as president, Bola Tinubu should be mindful of the impact of his decisions on the nation’s cohesion and progress. Diversifying his appointments will not only dispel any allegations of favoritism but also demonstrate a commitment to fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities for all citizens, irrespective of their regional backgrounds.

By embracing a more inclusive and broad-based approach to appointments, Tinubu can strengthen the unity of the nation and instill confidence in citizens from all corners of Nigeria.

Video 12:32

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)