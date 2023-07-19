NEWS

‘Nobody Can Develop Rivers State Other Than Us, We Are Doing What FG Can’t Do For Our People’ – Nyesom Wike

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 350 1 minute read

The Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has commended his successor, Siminalayi Fubara for his work after his first one month as Rivers State governor. He explained that the development of the state is the responsibility of the state government. According to the former Governor, he’s still within the governance system of Rivers State to ensure that he guides his successor on the right path. 

He said, ‘So many people may be angry that why are we spending this money but it is for the interest of our people. Nobody can develop Rivers State other than us, we are doing what Federal Government can’t do for our people The only thing they can do is to see if there’s any Federal Road or try to start one Federal Project but to develop this state, the task lies on us here. And what the governor is saying is that ‘I love my state and that this mandate they gave to me, I will not take it for granted. And that is what we are doing today.”

[Start From 6:34]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I’ll Not Be At A Party Where Arrogance& Impunity Are The Order Of The Day; I’ll Not Accept That—Nyesom Wike

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: FG robbing poor to pay the rich– NLC, N8000 cash transfer under review – Tnubu

15 mins ago

Transfer News: Andre Set For Manchester United Medical, Omari In Talks To Join Ipswich Town

25 mins ago

Why Religious Leaders To A Large Extent, Are Part Of The Problems Of Bad Leadership – Kelvin Ugwu

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button