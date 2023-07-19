‘Nobody Can Develop Rivers State Other Than Us, We Are Doing What FG Can’t Do For Our People’ – Nyesom Wike

The Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has commended his successor, Siminalayi Fubara for his work after his first one month as Rivers State governor. He explained that the development of the state is the responsibility of the state government. According to the former Governor, he’s still within the governance system of Rivers State to ensure that he guides his successor on the right path.

He said, ‘So many people may be angry that why are we spending this money but it is for the interest of our people. Nobody can develop Rivers State other than us, we are doing what Federal Government can’t do for our people The only thing they can do is to see if there’s any Federal Road or try to start one Federal Project but to develop this state, the task lies on us here. And what the governor is saying is that ‘I love my state and that this mandate they gave to me, I will not take it for granted. And that is what we are doing today.”

[Start From 6:34]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)