Nobody Can Convince Me That Naira And Fuel Scarcity Is Not A Plot To Stop Tinubu – Gbajabiamila

In a publication on the Punch Newspaper, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the current fuel and naira scarcity is a plot to stop the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from becoming the next president of the country.

The Speaker said some elements have deliberately created a crisis around the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, cashless policy just to stop the former Lagos State Governor from winning the presidential election.

The speaker who stated this in Lagos on Tuesday, during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja ride”, said that nobody can convince him that the naira redesign is not a plot to stop the ruling party presidential candidate.

The speaker, was, however, glad that the elements behind the alleged plot have been put to shame because God has intervened in the matter.

He said, “Nobody can convince me that it is not a plot to stop Asiwaju from becoming the president of this country.

