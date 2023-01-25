No Yoruba Woman Has Ever Been President’s Wife Since 1999 That’s Why I Want To Be First- Titi Atiku

Titi Atiku, the wife of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party has said that she wants to be the first Yoruba woman to be the First Lady Of Nigeria.

According to Titi Atiku who said this in an interview with BBC Yoruba which aired yesterday, she said she will not stop her humanitarian work if her husband, Atiku Abubakar is elected the president of Nigeria come next month. In her own words as seen on BBC Yoruba website…

“No Yoruba child has ever been the first woman in Nigeria, but if my husband becomes president, I will be the first woman from Yoruba land to become the first woman in Nigeria. One of the five things Atiku Abubakar will do for the development of Nigeria if he is elected president is that he will restore the nation’s once-unique unity.”

“Religious and ethnic divisions have affected this land, but Atiku will bring unity back as it was fifty years ago, which is why my parents asked me to marry Atiku.”

(Extract from BBC Yoruba website)

