No Victory Comes When Situations Are Not Challenged Through The Fight Of Faith-Joshua Iginla.

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Situation Challengers Are Victory Igniters And Life Changers. No Victory Comes When Situations Are Not Challenged Through The Fight Of Faith. 1Timothy 6:12 says “Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.

Speaking further he said “Don’t be too faithless, spiritually weak and mentally lazy to challenge any situation that stands against your life. Jacob was a situation challenger, he battled an angel till his situation changed. Moses was a situation challenger, he confronted Pharaoh until the situation of the Israelites changed. Paul was a problem solver; prayer, he activated his release from prison. Hannah was a problem solver; through prayer, she ended the predicament of barrenness in her life. Therefore, Stop whining and confront those circumstances till you triumph.

Speaking lastly he said ” On this note, In my capacity as a prophet of God, I confront every circumstance that makes your life difficult and I ignite victory in The mighty name of Jesus.

WisdomwiseD (

)