No Rift Between Obasanjo And I — Olowu

The Olowu of Owu kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Oba Saka Matemilola, on Friday said there is no rift between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Daily trust report that, Obasanjo, the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of Owu kingdom has been absent from events organised by the kingdom, fueling rumour that the ex-president may not be happy with the emergence of Oba Matemilola as the 14th Olowu.

Although he was a member of the kingmakers that chose Oba Matemilola, Obasanjo was not present for the 2022 coronation.

It was rumoured that the former president left the country as Matemilola was being crowned. However, there were rumours that Matemilola was not the person who was crowned monarch a year ago and that Obasanjo supported another competitor for the stool.

Because of the rumours spreading, Oba Matemilola has stated that there is no animosity between him and the previous president and that everything is OK between them.

Daily trust report that, Obasanjo, he said, had a significant role in his achievement as king over the previous year.

In Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, the monarch made this declaration on Thursday during a news conference to announce events commemorating his first coronation anniversary.

Oba Matemilola, a professor of applied mathematics, provided an explanation for Obasanjo’s absence during his coronation, stating that the former President was away from home on an African Union (AU) mission to promote peace.

“I’m certain that the absence of Bologun (Obasanjo) from several of our events has not gone ignored. However, I must admit that Balogun has played a crucial role in everything I have done.

Those who may have been keeping tabs on Obasanjo’s activities would see that he is constantly away on crucial overseas missions. He supported the entire preparation and execution of my coronation last year, although he had to be someplace in the Horn of Africa during that time to assist in resolving a serious situation that was occurring at the time.

‘Balogun, if your mission to Addis Ababa will save one life, it would have been well worth the efforts and the whole of the crowning celebrations,’ I told him when he (Obasanjo) came to me and said he won’t be available for the coronation. After all, he is there to save lives.

