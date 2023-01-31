No Responsible Person Will Support The Stoning Of The President – Shehu Sani

According to the reports from major news outlets, the chopper carrying President Muhammadu buhari was reportedly stoned by some youths in Kano during his one-day visit to the state to Commission some of the projects on Monday, 30th of January 2023.

The incident which has stirred a lot of reactions on social media, especially from notable figures, has seen many people dropping their opinions on the issue. Notably, many people have come out to condemn the act as they pointed that no reason whatsoever justifies treating the Nigerian President in such manner.

One of the political figures who have come out to condemn the unfortunate action of the Kano youths is popular Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani who said that nobody is expected to support such actions except such person is irresponsible.

He, however, revealed that the actions of the youths in Kano is the outcome of the hate the ruling party has bred in them over time.

In his words, he said: “No responsible person will support the stoning of the President.But it’s the kind of fanaticism and belligerence bred by the ruling party leaders over the years.The Children they taught how to hate have grown and graduated with distinction.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights

News )

