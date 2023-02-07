This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No reasonable Nigerian will vote for APC, PDP- Kwankwaso

In the presidential election on February 25, neither the All Progressives Congress nor the Peoples Democratic Party will win, according to Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party.

At a rally for the parties gubernatorial held in the state’s Tarauni Local Government Area on Monday, Kwankwaso told this to his supporters.

Former Kano State Governor Kwankwaso characterized the two parties’ leaders as enemies of women, young people, and other Nigerians.

He urged his supporters not to use violence but added that the party will not tolerate any election tampering.

“The PDP and APC are gone, and everyone who knows what they’re doing and has their wits about them will never join them or support them again.

“They are the main reason why Nigerians are currently in this condition and are the real enemies of our women, youth, and other Nigerians.

Therefore, we must vote them out.

We won’t tolerate a repeat of the previous election, so every one of our voters will act as an agent, vote, and make sure your votes count, he said. “You should remain peaceful and don’t engage in any form of violence, but we will not allow a repeat of the last election.”

But he advised Nigerians in general and residents of the state to refrain from selling their permanent voter cards.

