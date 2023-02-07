This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No reasonable Nigerian will vote for APC, PDP –Kwankwaso

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, recently declared that no reasonable Nigerian would vote for either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming February 25th presidential election. This statement was made at a governorship campaign rally in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, criticized the leaders of the two main political parties, describing them as the enemies of women, youth, and other Nigerians. He cited the current difficulties being faced by the country as evidence of their shortcomings and called for their removal from power.

The candidate also warned his supporters against violence and stated that the New Nigerian Peoples Party would not tolerate any form of rigging during the election. He encouraged voters to remain peaceful, but also to ensure their votes are counted by serving as agents at polling stations.

He said, “PDP and APC are dead and whoever knows what he is doing and is in the right senses will never join any of them or vote for them again. “They are the root cause of the current situation being faced by Nigerians and are the true enemies of our women, youth and other Nigerians. We must therefore vote them out. “You should remain peaceful and don’t engage in any form of violence, but we will not allow a repeat of the last election, hence everyone of our voters will serve as an agent, vote and ensure your votes count”.

The February 25th presidential election promises to be a crucial moment for Nigeria, as the country looks to move forward from the current challenges it faces. The outcome of the election will determine the direction of the country for the next four years and beyond. It is vital that all citizens take an active role in ensuring a free and fair election, free from violence, rigging, and other forms of electoral misconduct.

