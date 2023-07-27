No Reasonable Government Leaves Its National Currency To Market Forces, It Has Consequences – Benson Upah

As the nation continues to groan under the growing economic hardship occasioned by the rising cost of goods and services across the country, a prominent member of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Benson Upah has knocked the Bola Tinubu administration over the financial policies it implemented upon assuming office nearly two months ago.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Wednesday night, Upah, who is the Head of Information and Public Affairs of the NLC, argued that a government that means well for its citizens will never float its national currency and abandon it to the vagaries of market forces.

According to him, such a move often comes with dire economic consequences, such as the one currently being witnessed by the country.

He said; “First, let me just explain this to you. I have made this point before and I am going to repeat it here. No reasonable government that on is acting reasonably, leaves it national currency to the forces of the market. Even if that government happens to be the Chinese government that manufactures virtually everything under the sun. You must never ever do it.

If you do, there will be unintended consequences. When this present Nigerian government decided to leave the Naira to market forces, what happened was that from that very day, our debt stock moved from 72 trillion to 81 trillion Naira. This means that our debt servicing obligation also rose. Why would you do that when you don’t sell anything beyond crude oil? Nations that manipulate and devalue their currencies do so because they want their products to be competitive in the international market. But we don’t sell anything beyond crude oil, and it is sold in Dollars.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 9:10).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)