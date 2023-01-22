This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“No radio journalist was arrested for hosting opposition – Gombe govt

Gombe State government has reacted to the insinuation by the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which alleged that it ordered the arrest of a radio journalist for hosting a member of the party in a political programme.

The state chapter of the NNPP had condemned the arrest and called for the immediate release of Yakubu Halliru a Journalist with Jewel FM Gombe alongside Malam Ahmed Mandi, a member and a diehard supporter of the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in the state.

In contrast, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara, the state governor’s special adviser on information management and strategy, rejected the radio host’s arrest in a statement he released on Saturday, asserting that no journalists in the state had been ordered to be detained by the administration.

He urged the opposition to show evidence that any journalists were detained, noting that they had only filed a police report against a radio host who had made baseless accusations against the administration.

“The Gome State government did not order any journalists to be detained. If someone says a journalist was detained, they should provide us with proof of their accreditation from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Radio, Television and Theatre Art Workers Union (RATTAWU), or any other kind of identification.

We observed a radio broadcast where a guest was invited to a political programme that lasted for about 30 minutes because we know that the government complained to the police, which is within our rights to do.

“The guest said during the broadcast that we spent much than N4 billion fencing the Gombe government building. The documents of the whole state budget for the upkeep of all public buildings from 2019 to 2022 were shown to the police.

“Our performance for maintaining all public structures in Gombe State is not more than N1.6 billion in all four years, and the total statistics for four years are not up to N4 billion” (2019 – 2022).

Therefore, in accordance with the idea of a fair trial, we asked the police to assist us in requesting his testimony.

“It is as simple as that. How is it possible that someone can claim that we only spent N4 billion to fence the Government House? In fact, when detectives approach the suspect, the SA claimed, “The suspect does not even know how many millions make up N1 billion.”

The media assistant stated that the government is always happy to provide information in accordance with the Freedom of Information policy, but added that in general, if someone wanted to obtain information from the government for a legitimate reason, they should follow due process.

Content created and supplied by: Lukundu (via 50minds

News )

#radio #journalist #arrested #hosting #opposition #Gombe #govt“No radio journalist was arrested for hosting opposition – Gombe govt Publish on 2023-01-22 10:20:26