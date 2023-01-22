No President has killed Fulani as Buhari — Gumi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vanguard papers reports that a popular Islamic Cleric, Sheik Gumi has said that no president in the history of Nigeria has killed innocent Fulani herdsmen the way President Muhammadu Buhari has done. Gumi is known for his influence when it comes to the bandits and herdsmen that terrorize the North West and North Central, he said this during an interview with Vanguard papers when he was asked about the insecurity problem of Nigeria. Speaking on the metamorpho of the Ansaru sect which was responsible for executing the Abuja Kaduna train killings, he said they had to carve out a small area where they could live.

Some of them were disbanded, some of them, their children were arrested, they dispersed and they even got arms to fight back, if you say you want to demarcate Boko Haram and ISWAP, you can’t, there is originally one group, Boko Haram killed and massacred people. President Buhari on the other hand has been killing our Fulani brothers, innocent ones have died.

