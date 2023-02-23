“No party has been able to put up a robust campaign like the APC did” – Abdullahi Adamu says.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Punch papers shared a post on their Facebook page some minutes ago revealing what the National Chairman of the All progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu said concerning the forthcoming polls while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on the party’s chances.

From what he said, “The APC is fully prepared and ready to go into this election. For us as a party, the only result we expect from this election is victory. We have worked hard, really hard. No party has been able to put up a robust campaign like the APC did.”

He added that they will be successful at the end after putting much efforts in the campaign. The National Chairman also told party supporters and agents to ensure that the election should be peaceful and they should be vigilant when going to the polling unit.

Abdullah Adamu expressed optimism and revealed that they(APC) were greeted by massive supporters during the campaign rallies and that gives him cause for joy.

Sportsmannie (

)