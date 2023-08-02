‘No Paragraph In Mr. President’s Speech Suggests That The Refineries In Nigeria Will Work’ – Amaechi

The Former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Amaechi Asugwuni has alleged that no paragraph in President Bola Tinubu’s speech suggested that the Nigeria refineries will work. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that the summary of the President speech is a response to Labour and why no agreement has been reached between the NLC and the FG.

He said, ‘If you watch Mr President’s speech the other day, that should be a summary on their response to Labour. And take the outcome of that speech as a response to Labour, you will now know that the issue in question is not being addressed.

The cause of the hardship Nigerians are facing is the subsidy removal. You have removed the subsidy and there is no plan to put the refinery to work. And in the text, No paragraph in Mr. President’s speech suggests that the refineries in Nigeria will work. So for me, any palliative that is not considering refineries is more or less too temporal and it cannot cure the hardship we are facing now.”

