No Other Candidate is More Popular Than Kwankwaso, The Press are Only Trying To Supress Him—Galadima

It’s three days to the general elections, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party has insisted that its candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is not stepping down for any of the frontline candidates. Following this, the NNPP chieftain, Buba Galadima, has come out to analyze the NNPP’s development and reveal why he thinks his principal, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will be the candidate to beat in the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Arise News, Buba Galadima denounced the claims that his principal, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is not among the top leading candidates. However, he concurred with the fact that some sections of the press have been trying to suppress the NNPP, but that is not an issue for them and that the grand conspiracy would be crashed in the next three days.

Buba Galadima, while speaking about his principal’s chances in the coming election, said, “Rabiu Kwankwaso is the only candidate who is fit for the presidential seat; he is strong, he has worked hard, he is competent and intelligent.” Even in the last five days, we have covered about 10 southern kilometers on the road; we flew from here to Maiduguri to hold our rallies, and the response has been unprecedented. “Is there any candidate alive in Nigeria that is popular and can be received with this nostalgic support? I think you need to be there. I repeat, no candidate can master the support of the people like Rabiu Kwankwaso is doing.”

