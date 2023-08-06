No One Should Expect Disqualification, She Doesn’t Deserve To Go Home, Erica Speaks On Illebaye

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has dropped her opinion concerning the issue that happened last night on the all stars show

This came up as a result of calls from viewers to disqualify Illebaye over her confrontation with Ceecee, the beautiful and energetic lady made this known using her official Twitter handle, she said

“Honestly she doesn’t deserve to go home so no one should expect disqualification. Everyone will be alright”

﻿Check out the screenshot below

Erica is a twenty nine year old beauty queen, Tv personality, actress, influencer, brand ambassador and an entrepreneur from Abia State. She was in a relationship with Kiddwaya but became popular after her spat with Laycon back in the house which led to her disqualification

