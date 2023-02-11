No One Should Attack My Obidient Supporters During Elections –Peter Obi Warns

As the presidential elections scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gradually approach, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, has called on Nigerians to exercise their franchise without any form of violence or thuggery, as he strongly warned against attacks on his fan base, popularly known as “Obidients.”

The former Anambra governor made this disclosure in a post published on his official Twitter platform, where he called on the Nigerian Police Force and other appropriate security agencies to wake up to their duties and protect the foundational rights of speech and peaceful assembly of citizens.

His post on Twitter reads, “As we go into the final stretch for the 2023 elections, I call on all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation or tendency, to eschew violence.” I condemn any form of violence and political thuggery, especially the incessant attacks on my Obidient supporters.

In addition, Peter Obi said, “I call on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly.” “Our civic space must not shrink further.”

Content created and supplied by: Extraordinaire432

News )

