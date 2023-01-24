No One Remembers Atiku, other Presidential Candidates Legacy like Tinubu — Fashola Speaks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has carpeted presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and other presidential candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Photo Credit: BBC Yoruba

Fashola, who is the current Minister of Works and Housing said no one remembered Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi legacies like that of former governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

Fashola said Tinubu has done what other presidential candidates can emulate for real governance.

He made the statement in an interview he had with BBC Yoruba. Fashola said most of the legacies Tinubu built in Lagos has been adopted by other states in Nigeria to drive development in their respective states.

While stressing on legacies of Tinubu as former governor of Lagos State, Fashola said the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) established by Tinubu has been replicated in 16 states.

“The review of Lagos judges salaries, welfare package has been emulated by other states. Ten states has adopted a similar of Office of Public Defender established by Tinubu which is meant for those that didn’t have money to hire lawyer in court. 15 states in Nigeria has adopted Lagos Advertisment and Signage Agency (LASA) to generate more revenue”.

Fashola concluded that little is known about achievement of former vice president and presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate.

Link to the video: https://fb.watch/ifr9nc23OE/

