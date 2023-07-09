No one knew Arise News until Oseni began using it to preach against president Tinubu- Asari Dokubo

In a recent live broadcast, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo discussed Rufai Oseni of Arise Television, he said that no one knew arise news until the likes of Rufai Oseni began using it to preach against our president.

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo went on to say that Rufai Oseni, a resident of Lagos State, had once broken traffic laws solely because he is a regular TV broadcaster. He constantly preaches against Tinubu to advance Arise .

The previous ruler of the Kalabari kingdom concluded, “I don’t think anyone knew arise news until people like Rufai Oseni began utilizing it in their sermons against our president. He talks about PhDs as if I haven’t sponsored any other individuals to earn PhDs. I have made more social contributions than the person with the PhD.

You can watch the video here. Start watching from (23:00 to 30:00)

What’s your opinion on this article? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section below.

D1news (

)