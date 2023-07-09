‘No One Gave Adams Oshiomhole A Chance But He Came Back And Delivered Himself & Others’ – Dr. Gololo

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and a Former Military Officer, Dr. Garus Gololo has alleged that the Former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole redeemed himself when everyone doubted him at the National level. He said in a media chat with Sun paper that the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu had failed to resolve the political crisis within his own state. According to him, Adamu could not secure a single House of Reps member for the party in the whole of Nasarawa state.

He said, ”Go to Nasarawa state, there are internal crisis here and there even with the governor being a member of the APC, he did not change anything. I can tell you that the governor delivered himself and that is why there is a crisis because he is accusing the governor of not giving his candidates Senatorial seats. Take a look at Adams Oshiomhole, whom no one gave a chance. He came back and delivered himself and other Senators and House of Representatives members. Which one has Abdullahi Adamu achieved? He deserves to leave the party because he is a disappointment.”

[Extracts From Sun paper]

