No need to waste time; petitions against Tinubu’s election are without merit- Ajibola Basiru

All petitions contesting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election, according to Senator Ajibola Basiru, the APC’s recently appointed National Secretary, are without merit.

Senator Basiru reiterated his opinion that the petitions lack substance and have a slim probability of success during an appearance on a political program broadcast by Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission, won the presidential election, defeating Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

After reviewing the petitions and taking part in the proceedings, Senator Basiru confidently declared, “Based on my understanding of Nigerian electoral law, I can confidently say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are without merit, and there is no need to waste time in refuting them.”

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

Josephupdates12 (

)