NEWS

No need to waste time; petitions against Tinubu’s election are without merit- Ajibola Basiru

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

All petitions contesting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election, according to Senator Ajibola Basiru, the APC’s recently appointed National Secretary, are without merit.

Senator Basiru reiterated his opinion that the petitions lack substance and have a slim probability of success during an appearance on a political program broadcast by Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission, won the presidential election, defeating Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

After reviewing the petitions and taking part in the proceedings, Senator Basiru confidently declared, “Based on my understanding of Nigerian electoral law, I can confidently say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are without merit, and there is no need to waste time in refuting them.”

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

Josephupdates12 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“We will not allow that; Any war against Niger is nearly a war against northern Nigeria”- Prof Yusuf

7 mins ago

Current EPL Table & Match Review As Manchester United Win 1-0

9 mins ago

I’m Going To Get You Loads Of Assists So You’re Goalscorer Of The Season – Caicedo Tells Jackson

20 mins ago

Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election Deemed Futile, No Need to Waste Time – Senator Ajibola Basiru

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button